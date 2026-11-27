JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Friday that Parker Washington has been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans Sunday after sustaining a shoulder injury in practice. Washington, who was injured Thursday, will be considered week-to-week for his return, Coen said.

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Washington was listed as a limited participant in practice, which usually means he was injured during the session since he was not previously included on the report.

Washington leads the Jaguars (7-3) with 44 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five scores in 2025, becoming Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy down the stretch.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2023, Washington is in the final year of his rookie contract and could be a candidate for the team’s franchise tag if the sides can’t agree to a long-term deal before March 3, 2027.

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