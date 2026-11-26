ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Mother Nature blew out the chance of a lifetime for an Oakleaf High clarinetist whose band is unable to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade now that weather has pushed it to Saturday.

After a powerful coastal storm with heavy rain and high winds caused the parade’s postponement, Brendon Bowen’s mom posted the disappointing news on GoFundMe.com - hoping to raise enough money to keep the promising musician in New York City long enough to watch the parade as a spectator.

“Thank you to everyone who helped Brendan get to New York to represent Oakleaf High,” Fannie Alford Bowens posted on Thanksgiving. “(However) the Macy’s Great American Marching Band won’t be able to perform because it can’t extend the group’s hotel and travel arrangements.

“We’re disappointed for Brendan and his bandmates after all their hard work these past five days together, but we still plan to take him to Saturday’s parade as a spectator so he can film some of it and share his own commentary.”

The 15-year-old sophomore at Oakleaf High School earned a position in the band to perform alongside 200 other student musicians from across the country in the 100th Macy’s parade.

Organizers postponed the parade Wednesday after seeing a weather forecast that would have threatened balloons, floats and performers during the event.

Bowens was chosen for the national ensemble after submitting an audition recording earlier this year.

Despite feeling pressure of performing on national television, Bowens was excited for the journey and where the opportunity might take him.

“I’m just here for the ride. I’m trying to see how far I can get,” Bowens said. “I’m very excited. I just want to enjoy it to the fullest.”

The trip was also planned to include an invited meeting with Anthony McGill, the first African American principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic.

Fannie Alford Bowens’ GoFundMe post did not mention if that meeting occurred.

She was hoping to raise money to keep her son in New York for two more days

“Our original budget didn’t cover the two extra nights in New York, so we’re raising our fundraising goal to help cover the longer stay,” she said If you’re able to chip in, we’d be grateful for any amount."

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