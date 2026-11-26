JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As shoppers across the country prepare for Black Friday, new retail data shows that some in-store bargains are not as generous as they were a decade ago.

While commercial hubs like St. Johns Town Center prepare for crowds, analysis from consumer research groups reveals that certain traditional doorbuster discounts have dropped significantly over time, prompting many buyers to pivot to online.

A study by financial website WalletHub, which analyzed retail discounts over the past 12 years, found that several prominent department stores have scaled back their holiday markdowns.

Retail price tracking also indicates that some advertised promotional items fail to match the lowest prices seen earlier in the season.

According to WalletHub, Kohl’s offered an average Black Friday discount of nearly 67% in 2015, compared to just 37% this year.

Additionally, a 2025 study by Visualping found that many advertised Black Friday deals on luggage and microwaves were not even the lowest prices offered during the shopping season.

Despite shrinking markdowns at some stores, other major retailers continue to provide steep promotions. WalletHub determined that J.C. Penney has delivered the best Black Friday discounts among the nearly dozen retailers analyzed over the past 12 years.

Its average discount increased from 68% in 2015 to 74% this year. Other retail chains also feature significant markdowns in select departments.

WalletHub reported that Macy’s jewelry discounts average 70%, while Target offers average discount prices between 40% and 45% on toys and furniture. Many retailers are providing those same promotional prices through their digital storefronts.

That online availability has prompted some consumers to skip the physical rush entirely. Jonathan Nunez, a local shopper seeking household goods and video games, previously lined up early outside stores but now does his shopping on the internet.

“I used to do the in-store, but it’s kind of hectic,” Nunez said. “I find that online there’s a lot of great deals. (It’s) worth not going out there - just being in the lines, and the stores, and the chaos, and all that.”

Ismael Vazquez, a shopper looking for video game items and school supplies, also prefers shopping from home over braving retail crowds.

“It just comes to your doorstep. That’s really all it is,” Vazquez said. “You can just lay in your bed, (and eat) Thanksgiving leftovers.”

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