JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bands of showers are leaving the NE FL/SE GA area early this morning
- There may still be a lingering shower or some drizzle after sunrise
- Besides that, it’s a dry & cloudy day for the holiday
- Temperatures struggle in the 50s and low 60s with a stiff breeze all day, grab the jackets
- We may have a peek or of sun before sunset this afternoon south of I-10
- Then the mornings get COLD!
- Temperatures fall all the way down into the 30s inland and the 40s all the way to the beaches
- We’ll see more sunshine Black Friday and even into Saturday
- Daytime temps stay below average in the 60s through the weekend
- The Jags game on Sunday looks cloudy & a touch cool, but not bad
- A fast-moving and weakening storm system brings us some rain late Sunday & early Monday
- Then we’re back to clouds & onshore winds through at least mid-week next week
TROPICS
- Nothing
- Hurricane season ends next Monday, November 30
THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. High: 62
TONIGHT: Some Clearing, Cold! Low: 42
BLACK FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool. 42/60
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 41/63
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. 42/68
MONDAY: Shower Early, Mostly to Partly Cloudy. 57/69
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 55/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/70
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