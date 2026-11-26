JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The intersection of Prudential Drive and Hendricks Avenue is closed due to a water main break Thursday morning, according to JEA.

JEA says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office notified the utility of the water main break at 9:10 a.m.

Drivers are being directed to alternate routes. JEA says no water customers are experiencing low water pressure.

JEA crews are still working to determine the cause of the break.

Action News Jax will update this story online when more information becomes available.

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