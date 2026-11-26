JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Pupsgiving Community Dog Walk will take place Friday morning in Jacksonville, giving residents a chance to support local shelter dogs the day after Thanksgiving. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 2020 Forest St.

The event is designed to give the animals fresh air, a break from their kennels, and one-on-one human attention. Organizers noted that participants do not need any prior volunteer experience to take part in walking the shelter dogs.

Several age requirements are in place for the morning walk. Walkers must be at least 16 years old to handle a shelter dog independently. In addition, children under age 12 are not permitted to participate in the event.

Participants are instructed to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for outdoor weather conditions. Organizers encourage community members to invite friends or family members who meet the attendance guidelines.

Because capacity is limited, participants must reserve their spots in advance through an online registration link before heading to the shelter on Forest Street.

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