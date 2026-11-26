JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of travelers passed through Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday as holiday travel surged for Thanksgiving. While some passengers experienced minor flight delays, others faced rental car lines backed up for hours after arriving in Florida.

Airport officials reported that approximately 15,000 travelers had flown through the facility at last check. On the ground, an airport staff member said a possible system outage caused significant delays for customers waiting at the Budget rental car counter. Action News Jax reached out to Budget Rent a Car and was told that there wasn’t an outage that they saw on their end.

Traveler Mia Watson flew into Jacksonville for Thanksgiving and a family reunion after navigating travel disruptions along her route.“I had a connecting flight in Nashville so a lot of the planes were slightly delayed but it was only like 15-30 minutes,” Watson said.

Despite the flight delay, Watson said she looked forward to gathering with relatives arriving from across the country. “So we have a lot of family traveling in town. So it will really good to be with family, eat great food,” Watson said.

Watson encountered additional obstacles while attempting to pick up transportation at the airport. “I was trying to do check-in on my phone, so then I can just go to the parking lot and pick up the car. We’re still in the works, so,” Watson said.

Other passengers noted that holiday crowds were heavier than anticipated. Adrian Perez traveled from New York to visit family for the holiday and observed high passenger volumes across the concourse.

“It’s actually it’s more people than what I expect since you know, it’s a holiday weekend There’s a lot of people traveling, but it was alright, you know I’m coming from New York,” Perez said.

Like Watson, Perez said his primary focus remained on spending quality time and sharing a meal with relatives. “I haven’t seen them in a little while. You know, having a little time with them, spending some time, some nice dinner,” Perez said.

Airport officials identified Sunday and Monday as the busiest days for travelers making their trips back home. Officials encourage all departing passengers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early.

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