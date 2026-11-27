JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars and “Sacksonville” star Telvin Smith is back in Duval County jail for failing to appear in court on charges he threatened a man with a gun in 2025.

Smith, 35, who abruptly ended his 5-year NFL career with the Jaguars in 2018, was booked into the Duval County Jail on Wednesday for failing to appear in county court on September 17.

He was charged in 2025 with assault with a deadly weapon for firing into the ground near a landscaper who had come onto his property in the exclusive Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club in Jacksonville.

After winning a national college football championship while playing at Florida State University, Smith began his professional ascension after being selected by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In 2017, the Jaguars awarded Smith a four-year, $45.05 million contract extension. After the 2017 season, Smith earned his first Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

In May 2019, at age 28, Smith abruptly announced he would step away from football to “get his world in order.” The Jaguars placed him on the reserve/retired list in July 2019; Smith began to gather criminal charges, and he has not returned to the NFL.

Following a November 2019 police search of his Queens Harbour home, Smith was arrested in April 2020 and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The charges stemmed from a 2019 sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

In May 2021, he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation.

In August 2020, court records show Smith was issued seven civil/ordinance citations for animal neglect, including illegally tethering dogs and failing to provide adequate food, water, or shelter.

After this latest arrest, Smith is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial on the assault charges on Dec. 7.

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