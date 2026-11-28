JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 62 percent of voters approved Amendment 3, sending a signal to local governments throughout the State of Florida that they want to see property tax relief.

To deliver that relief, though, local governments will have to learn to live with less, and Florida cities and counties are still trying to grasp exactly how their bottom lines will be impacted next fiscal year.

In the City of Jacksonville, early estimates put that revenue shortfall at $200 million starting next fiscal year.

Now, Council President Nick Howland (R-At Large, Group3) has called a meeting to give his colleagues a chance to get the latest projections from council auditors.

“We need to understand exactly what we face as far as a budget hole coming into next year, the year after and beyond,” said Howland.

Members will also hear from city attorneys to get clarity on some of the restrictions Amendment 3 imposes.

Amendment 3 prohibits local governments from spending any remaining property tax revenues on anything other than public safety, education and infrastructure.

“We need to understand from the Office of General Counsel exactly what that means for us moving forward,” said Howland.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-At Large, Group 4) said he looks forward to hearing what auditors and the legal team have to say Monday.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge, and I do think its an important meeting. Well timed,” said Carlucci.

While he expects there will be questions about what options the city might have available to generate new revenues to offset Amendment3’s impacts, he argued city leaders should be cautious about raising or imposing new fees or taxes.

“I think the spirit that we should go about is trying to cut the $200 million out of the budget and work within those guardrails,” said Carlucci.

That said, Carlucci hopes any new insights gleaned Monday are used to inform the upcoming budget year - not leveraged to push for cuts to the current year’s spending plan.

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