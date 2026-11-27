BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old Jacksonville man traveling on a motorcycle was killed after a crash on State Road 100 in Bradford County Friday morning, says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:55 a.m.

According to FHP, a Sedan was traveling westbound on SR 100. The 46-year-old man was traveling eastbound on a motorcycle with a passenger approaching SW 65th Avenue. The Sedan struck the front left of the motorcycle as it was turning left.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FHP’s report, the passenger riding on the motorcycle sustained critical injuries. The driver of the Sedan was not injured.

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