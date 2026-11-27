JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Downtown Jacksonville restaurant is being recognized as one of the country’s best new restaurants of the year.

Dorothy’s Downtown, which serves up Creole cuisine and craft cocktails, came in at No. 9 on Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2026.

To compile its list, Yelp said it looked at restaurants that opened after Jan. 1, 2025 “then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews, between January 1, 2025, and June 11, 2026.”

Dorothy’s opened in May 2025 in the space the Burrito Gallery once occupied on Adams Street. At the helm is executive Chef Marvin Barnes — a New Orleans native who also spearheads The District SPR.

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Yelp said in Dorothy’s “newly renovated historic building, the space is decked out with plants, warm colors, and modern finishes, plus a covered French courtyard with brick pavers and murals by local artist Marie Andrée. For private events, the whimsical Dorothy’s Oz Experience room — featuring Wizard of Oz colors and decor — is a destination in itself.”

Reviewers praised Dorothy’s Bananas Foster Bread Pudding, which is flambeed tableside, as well as the gumbo, fried chicken, and crab cakes.

Dorothy’s is open everyday from 11 am – 9pm, with brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. Happy Hour is Sunday - Friday from 3pm-7pm.

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