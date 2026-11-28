Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Another chilly night tonight with lows in the upper 30s & 40s.
- Still cool, but a nice day Saturday with less wind under partly cloudy skies; highs reach the mid-60s.
- Clouds will increase Sunday & winds pick up out of the southwest, helping to push highs to near 70 degrees. Jags game: Mostly cloudy, rather breezy, temps. mid to upper 60s.
- A brief shower with a weak cool front Sunday night into early Monday, but highs Monday still reach into the 60s with some afternoon sun.
- A warming trend for the rest of next week with highs around 70 Wed., warming to near 80 by Friday.
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Tropics:
- Hurricane season ends Monday, Nov. 30. Season recap: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 66
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47
- SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & mild. High: 68
- MONDAY: A shower early… some afternoon sun. 54/66
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/69
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy… start of warming trend. 53/70
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/76
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. 57/79
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood