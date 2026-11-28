Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is chilly with 40s in southeast Georgia and upper 40s-low 50s across northeast Florida.
- Today will be cool with highs in the 60s and filtered sunshine. Abundant high-level clouds are expected across the region this weekend.
- Clouds will continue to move overhead Sunday, keeping temperatures in the 60s.
- Jags game looks great with cloudy skies, dry weather, and temperatures in the 60s.
- Scattered showers will move into the area late tomorrow evening from the west ahead of an approaching cold front.
- A few showers will move across the area Monday with a passing front.
- A warming trend will take place next week with highs approaching 80 degrees by Friday.
- Monday is the final day of the hurricane season.
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TODAY: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. LOW: 47 (50s toward the coast)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. 47/68
MONDAY: A few showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. 54/66
TUESDAY: Isolated shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. 47/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 53/70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/76
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/79
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