JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All things considered, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been pretty fortunate on the injury front this season. The loss of Anton Harrison was no doubt a big blow, and the team faced some midseason injuries in the secondary that led to the trade for Jessie Bates III, but the Jags rank 17th this season in terms of money on the injured reserve.

Over the last couple of weeks, however, the team’s overall health, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, has taken some hits.

Walker Little and Robert Hainsey are both banged up along the offensive line, though the Jaguars did open Patrick Mekari’s window to return from the IR. His experience and versatility could be huge going forward.

In place of the injured Robert Hainsey, Jonah Monheim has fared well, particularly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he has yet to allow a pressure on 76 pass-block snaps.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Over the last few weeks, however, the Jaguars’ run game has noticeably taken a hit, likely a combination of injuries to the offensive line and to running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has been playing through a foot/ankle injury suffered against the Colts and has lacked the same explosiveness he showed early on.

Through the first seven games of the season, Tuten reached 15+ mph on 34% of his rushes. For much of the season, he led the NFL in such rushes.

Offensive Injuries

Since the Colts game, that figure has been cut in half, down to just 17% of his carries. Similarly, his yards per attempt has fallen from 4.47 pre-injury to 3.12 post-injury.

It’s fairly clear he hasn’t been playing at full speed and will be out Sunday against the Titans in hopes he can regain his early-season explosiveness.

In his place, Chris Rodriguez Jr. will likely get the bulk of the carries. Up until this point, Rodriguez has mostly been a short-yardage back; however, now that role is sure to expand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This season, Rodriguez and Tuten share the same yards per attempt (4.1) and average yards after contact (3.7). Admittedly, their running style is very distinct, but Rodriguez is a quality downhill runner. Of Rodriguez’s 63 carries, 90.5% gained at least one yard, the best mark in the NFL.

In addition to Tuten, it was also announced that Parker Washington would miss the Jags’game against Tennessee. Jacksonville’s star receiver is coming off of two of the biggest games of his career, totaling 15 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown.

If not for a controversial incomplete touchdown call, those totals could have been even higher.

In his stead, the trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, and Travis Hunter all likely see an increase in snaps. Thomas has faced his fair share of troubles this season, but an increase in targets could be good for him. He has yet to haul in a deep ball this season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cameron likely fills in across the middle, something neither Thomas or Hunter particularly excel at. Of Cameron’s 15 receptions for 234 yards, nine for 136 yards have come on in-breaking routes. He’s done the most damage between the numbers this season.

It certainly isn’t ideal that the Jaguars will be down their two most impactful offensive skill players the week after a loss, but the Jags should feel pretty confident in their depth behind them.

This is part of the very reason they didn’t deal Brian Thomas Jr. at the deadline. Now, he has the chance to make a statement.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.