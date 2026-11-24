ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach will host its 7th Annual Beach Art Walk this Saturday at Pier Park. Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The outdoor event is free and open to the public at 350 A1A Beach Blvd.

The event celebrates local artists, crafters and makers while offering attendees an afternoon of shopping and entertainment. The gathering takes place along the oceanfront at Pier Park, the city’s most popular public gathering places.

The market will feature more than 50 art and craft vendors displaying a wide variety of handmade creations and unique works of art. City officials stated that families, friends and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend and support area artists.

For the first time in the event’s history, attendees will also find an expanded selection of food vendors providing dining options throughout the day. The additional vendors will operate alongside the artisan booths across the park grounds during the five-hour event.

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