JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are widespread low clouds this morning.

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.

Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.

An isolated afternoon shower is possible as winds pick up out of the northeast.

Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.

A few showers are possible tomorrow.

Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry across our local area, but a large low pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.

An isolated shower is possible early in the morning.

Much cooler temperatures are expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mornings will drop to the 40s in Jacksonville and lower to mid 60s in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: November 24, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Still cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 59/66

THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Mostly cloudy and breezy. 53/65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 42/63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 41/63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Shower late. 45/68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 54/69

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 24, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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