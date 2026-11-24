JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are widespread low clouds this morning.
- Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.
- Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.
- An isolated afternoon shower is possible as winds pick up out of the northeast.
- Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.
- A few showers are possible tomorrow.
- Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry across our local area, but a large low pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.
- An isolated shower is possible early in the morning.
- Much cooler temperatures are expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Mornings will drop to the 40s in Jacksonville and lower to mid 60s in the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Still cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 70
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 59
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 59/66
THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Mostly cloudy and breezy. 53/65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 42/63
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 41/63
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Shower late. 45/68
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 54/69
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