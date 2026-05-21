NOAA forecasting ‘below average’ hurricane season in its 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook and it is forecasting an “below average” season.

NOAA’s forecast calls for:

8 to 14 named storms (Average is 14)

3 to 6 hurricanes (Average is 7)

1 to 3 major hurricanes (cat. 3 or higher; Average is 3)

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said this is no surprise.

TALKING THE TROPICS WITH MIKE: Updated June 1-November 30

Buresh said the season is forecast to be near average or even a bit below given the anticipation of an El Niño -- warming of the equatorial Pacific -- strengthening throughout the season.

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Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather team told you in April when Colorado State University released its 2026 Hurricane Seasonal Outlook, forecasting a slightly below average season.

The First Alert Weather Team will break down NOAA’s forecast and what it means for you on Action News Jax.

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