JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late 20s was fatally shot at an Arlington apartment complex Saturday morning after a dispute over noise escalated into a fight, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded around 7:17 a.m. to the 5700 block of Tall Pine Lane for a reported shooting and found the man dead inside his doorway from apparent gunshot wounds, Sergeant Cook of JSO’s Homicide Unit said at a media briefing.

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Witnesses told investigators the victim approached people in a nearby apartment about a noise complaint and then returned to his residence, Sgt. Cook said.

The victim was later approached by the same people, and a physical altercation followed, ending in the fatal shooting.

Police have detained at least two people. Sgt. Cook said investigators are still working to determine whether they live at the complex.

“We’re hoping that we have who we need to have, but we’re still working that out,” Sgt. Cook said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

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JSO said officers are canvassing the area, reviewing surveillance video and collecting evidence. “At this time, we don’t think that there’s an ongoing threat to the community,” Sgt. Cook said.

The victim’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, email JSOtips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 866-845-TIPS.

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