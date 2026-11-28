JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will host public meetings this coming week to discuss proposed improvements to the Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville.

The project covers State Road 10A from the Southside Connector, also known as State Road 113, to University Boulevard, known as State Road 109.

The agency is evaluating operational adjustments to interchanges, pedestrian facilities and roadway safety along both corridors.

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As part of the safety initiative, the state proposes reconstructing the expressway’s median barrier to close existing gaps and discourage pedestrians from illegally crossing between the Mathews Bridge and the Southside Connector.

FDOT is also proposing a single-lane roundabout that includes upgraded crosswalks and other pedestrian amenities in the interchange area. The proposed design would mirror the existing roundabout located on the south side of the Arlington Expressway and University Boulevard.

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The department has scheduled two options for the public to attend, noting that all participants will receive the same project details.

An online meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1, starting with an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a formal presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m.

Registration is open at nflroads.com/vph.

An in-person session will follow Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Jacksonville University Davis College of Business & Technology, located at 2800 University Blvd. N. That meeting begins with an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., before moving into the presentation and comment period at 6 p.m.

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According to the agency, all feedback submitted in person, virtually or electronically will receive equal consideration during the study.

Project documents and additional information are available on the state’s website.

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