JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Christmas just weeks away, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. While big-box stores may draw the crowds, Small Business Saturday is about keeping some of those holiday dollars close to home.

Shops in San Marco were busy Saturday, and business owners said shopping local isn’t just about sales. It’s about supporting neighbors and building community.

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“I love supporting our local businesses,” said customer Nina Saldajeno.

Saldajeno said she stopped by San Marco Books and More for gift-wrapping supplies and stationery.

“I went to the San Marco Bookstore, and I got some tissue paper and some gift bags, and I’m about to purchase some note cards and some envelopes for writing letters to friends,” Saldajeno said.

Small Business Saturday is a day meant to encourage people to shop at small, locally owned stores. Shoppers took advantage of special sales and promotions.

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Desiree Bailey, manager of San Marco Books and More, said the support goes beyond a single day.

“We are a small business every day, not just one day in November,” Bailey said. “And so when people actually connect, this is a day to support that local business. It makes a huge impact.”

Brogen Mowczan, owner of The Write Touch, said local shops help define a community.

“It’s what makes us a community. It’s where you get to know people,” Mowczan said.

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A 2026 Deloitte study shows the average household will spend more than $1,600 this season, up 4% from last year. Mowczan said keeping some of that money local is a real gift.

“I’m happy to move things and get people excited to shop small again and to find a deal in, especially when things are hard. The seasons can be challenging for everyone, but also to be excited to shop small and see what new things we do have,” Mowczan said.

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