JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Riverfront Plaza in downtown Jacksonville for the annual Holiday River Fest along the St. Johns River.

The seasonal celebration offered a full lineup of activities, highlighted by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree, a light boat parade along the water and a firework finale.

The festival marked the second consecutive year the event took place at Riverfront Plaza. Before the sun set, families arrived to arrange lawn chairs across the plaza lawn, with some participants traveling several hours to take part in the annual kickoff to the holiday season.

For many attendees, the gathering provided an occasion to create memories with visiting relatives.

Yesenia Dixon attended the riverfront gathering to celebrate with her 4-month-old son and her mother, who was visiting from Puerto Rico.

“It’s very emotional, it’s exciting every time you get a chance, you know, to bring family and get together and create memories,” Dixon said. “That’s really exciting and I really value that a lot.”

For other visitors, the riverfront celebration served as an opportunity to reconnect with friends and community members.

Event attendee Kaylee Mizell attended the event to take in the holiday moments and visit with people in the crowd. “I get to see people I haven’t saw in a while,” Mizell said.

Food, entertainment and holiday activities filled Riverfront Plaza for hours as crowds gathered near the water.

Event attendee Alexis Guyton spoke about the core meaning of the holiday season and the spirit bringing people together at the festival.

“It’s about family, it’s about Jesus,” Guyton said. “Keep first things first and it’s the season of giving as well.”

Last year marked the first time the holiday festival was staged at Riverfront Plaza.

Attendees said they were glad to see the downtown tradition continue at the waterfront site, where families and visitors lined the lawn along the St. Johns River throughout the evening.

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