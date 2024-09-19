2 teens arrested after threatening to bring guns to school the next day, Putnam Sheriff says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two students at the Mellon Learning Center were arrested after deputies say they threatened to bring guns to school, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are facing a charge of false report of a weapon of mass destruction, PCSO said in a post on its social media page.

Action News Jax is not showing their mugshots because of their ages.

PCSO said the 13-year-old boy “began making a gun out of clay and other items” and pointed that gun at another student.

A teacher told him that was inappropriate behavior and he “told the teacher he would bring his shotgun and extra ammo to school” the next day, PCSO said.

That student was being removed from class when the 14-year-old said “he would bring his gun too,” PCSO said.

PCSO said these two teens are known to them as they have had “numerous incidents” with them in the past.

“This behavior is reprehensible from both of these juveniles,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a statement. “They purposely disrupted a class, causing fear and panic among the other students. They clearly do not care that they have received chances to improve and so they can spend some time at the Department of Juvenile Justice. If they continue at this level the prison system is where they will spend the majority of their lives.”

These arrests are the latest in what the sheriff’s office earlier this week called a “barrage” of threats since the beginning of the school year.

