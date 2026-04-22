Clay, Putnam fire containment percentage rises, business owner closes operations

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Crews across Florida are still working to contain the nearly 4,000-acre fire burning in Clay and Putnam counties.

The containment of that fire has increased from 50 percent to 55 percent as of Wednesday afternoon.

While emergency officials and first responders work to get it under control, their main concern right now is making sure no more buildings or homes are at risk.

Clay County Fire and Rescue Chief Lorin Mock says it’s small changes that can make a big difference.

He urges residents, if you have vegetation near your property, organic material like wood chips, mulch, or leaves on your roof, remove theming, could help save your home.

“We’ve been monitoring the fire lines along with our forestry partners to ensure no structures are threatened,” Chief Mock said.

He’s also urging residents to follow and abide by burn bans.

“We want to ensure that no new starts are taking place. There’s no good reason to have an intentional fire start right now. We’re hoping our residents will abide by that,” Chief Mock said.

Beyond the railroad fire, they’re now putting resources into helping fight fires blazing in nearby counties.

Angie Enyedi with the National Weather Service Jacksonville says the Elevated Fire Danger has increased across the area and will continue.

“That elevated fire danger will continue throughout northeast Florida and southeast Georgia,” Enyedi said.

Tommy Horton, the owner of Seaside Adventures, an ATV tour company in Putnam County, says a fire outside of the railroad fire has made it to his business’s property.

“It’s full-blown fire going, and they have helicopters dumping water trying to stop it and slow it down,” Horton said.

Horton thanks first responders for the work they’re doing across the state. In Putnam County, he says he’s started donations for them. They can be brought to 606 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine, Florida 32084.

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