Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing Heritage Trail opens in LaVilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders and preservation advocates unveiled the new Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing Heritage Trail in Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood.

“This is an area that has so much rich history and we want to make people aware of it,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

The trail is about two miles long and has 22 sites where people can read and learn more about LaVilla’s rich history.

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“It actually tells of the resistance and resilience of Jacksonville’s Gullah Geechee community here and the ability of this population to change the nation,” said Ennis Davis, Founder of Community Planning Collaborate.

Not only will the trail preserve LaVilla’s history, city leaders also hope it will bring more people to the area.

“It complements the creation of Lyft Ev’ry Voice & Sing the restoration and interpretation of historic landmarks. The preservation of cultural assets,” said Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

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“It’s intended to help foster walkability to create more economic opportunity for the revitalization of the neighborhood,” Davis said.

Davis served as the project manager for the trail. He says the trail allows LaVilla to tell its own story.

“Really rewriting the narrative of LaVilla and putting its proper stage which is the national level in terms of what its contributed to the country,” Davis said.

The trail is at Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing Park, 120 Lee St., Jacksonville, FL 32204.

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