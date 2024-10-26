2024 Jacksonville Agricultural Fair welcomes new ride operator, Deggeller Attractions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair introduces an exciting new ride experience as it partners with Deggeller Attractions, Inc., a top-tier midway provider known for its high-quality, thrilling amusement rides and a strong commitment to safety. Deggeller, a fixture in the amusement industry since 1957, brings its expertise to Jacksonville for the first time, offering rides that delight guests at major fairs like the Maryland State Fair and Clay County Fair.

Deggeller Attractions holds accreditation from the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA) and has maintained its Circle of Excellence designation since 2004, ensuring adherence to rigorous standards in ride safety, staff training, and midway aesthetics. “We are always looking for ways to improve the fair experience for fairgoers,” said Bill Olson, CEO and President of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. “Deggeller’s rides and games will help us usher in a new era for the fair.”

Fairgoers can look forward to popular rides such as the Cliffhanger, Hydra, Giant Wheel, and Wave Swinger.

Advance tickets are available at discounted rates until midnight, November 6, at jacksonvillefair.com, including the $25 Mega Pass, which covers admission and unlimited rides. After November 6, regular ticket pricing applies, with admission prices set at $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and $6 for seniors.

For more information on tickets, daily specials, and ride options, visit jacksonvillefair.com or call (904) 353-0535. The fair runs from November 7 to November 17 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

