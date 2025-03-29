2025 Rivalry on the River: Who took home the win

One of the premiere lacrosse events in the state continues today in Jacksonville, it’s the 2025 Rivalry on the River.

The event got underway Friday at the Bolles School. The Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network broadcast two of the games on Friday.

In girls’ action, the Mandarin Mustangs won 20-4 over the Atlantic Coast Stingrays and Isla Avant was named the Player of the Game.

On the boys’ side, 7th-ranked Bolles beat 15th-ranked Lake Highland Prep 13-2 and Will Martell was named the player of the game.

There were two other games on Friday:

Oceanside boys beat Riverside 15-2 and Charlie Funk was named the Player of the Game.

Lake Mary girls beat Bolles 17-4 and Mikala Thomas was named the Player of the Game.7th-ranked

