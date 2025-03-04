2025 Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony announced in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The annual Vietnam War Veterans Day remembrance ceremony has been announced for Green Cove Springs later this month.

The ceremony, “Welcome Home”, will be held on Saturday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at the TAPS Monument.

Hosted by TAPS, Inc. and in partnership with the Clay County Board of Commissioners and City of Green Cove Springs, is being held to commemorate the national observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Featured speakers include Dr. J. Michael Butler of Flagler College and Tina Pham, executive director of the Asian Chamber of Commerce of North Florida.

Veterans from Clay, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau and surrounding counties will be represented at the ceremony, where they will be presented with Anniversary commencement lapels and pins.

Also featured will be presentations from varying groups such as the Patriot Guard, and Legion Riders motorcycle groups, the Dreamland Squadron, and displays from the Camp Blanding Museum and Military Museum of North Florida.

TAPS, Inc. welcomes donations for the event, to learn more information call (904) 269-1857.

