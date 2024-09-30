3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Food Festival to celebrate culture in Fernandina Beach October 12th

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Food Festival returns to downtown Fernandina Beach on Saturday, October 12, celebrating the rich and diverse Hispanic culture in the Nassau County area.

From 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy a culinary journey featuring dishes from over eight different countries, along with vendors and live music.

This family-friendly event, located on S. 3rd St. between Centre St. and Ash St., offers a free and fun way to experience the vibrant Hispanic community through food and entertainment.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, October 12

: Saturday, October 12 Time : 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Location: Downtown Fernandina Beach, S. 3rd St. between Centre St. and Ash St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Join the celebration and immerse yourself in the flavors and sounds of Hispanic heritage!

