4 dead from flesh-eating bacteria in Florida, including 1 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A flesh-eating bacterium has killed one person in St. Johns County.

This is the fourth death this year linked to Vibrio vulnificus in the state. The Florida Department of Health confirms 11 total cases so far this year.

The details surrounding this death in St. Johns County are still unclear right now.

Action News Jax has reached out to the St. Johns County Health Department and the Florida Department of Health to learn when the person died and where the bacterium was contracted.

Experts say even though these types of infections are rare, people with weakened immune systems, and people with open wounds or cuts should avoid swimming in warm, brackish water.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These bodies of water tend to carry the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. The likelihood of contracting the bacteria is especially high during months when the water is warmer.

If the infection isn’t treated early, it can spread, sometimes leading to death.

State health department experts say raw and undercooked seafood can lead to infections, too.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Brad Greer is the CEO of DrySee, a company that specializes in waterproof bandages. He said people with open wounds and cuts should be especially cautious.

“People swim in the St. Johns River, right? So, people need to take extra precautions and care there. Most importantly, though, don’t get into any waterways, especially the Atlantic Ocean or the St. Johns River, with an open wound,” he told Action News Jax.

The state Department of Health said the other three deaths in the state were in Hillsborough, Bay, and Broward counties.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.