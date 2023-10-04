4 people, including 3 children dead in mobile home fire

BAKER COUNTY, Fla — Action News Jax has learned four people died in a mobile home fire this morning. Among them, three children.

Baker County’s Sheriff Scotty Rhoden says one of the victims included a Baker County corrections officer. He was one of two adults taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“This touches our county in a tragic way,” Rhoden said.

Sheriff Rhoden said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a double wide mobile home fire in the 1400 block of O.C. Horne Rd. Fire crews responded within 10 minutes and had the fire under control within an hour.

Baker County Fire Chief Trevor Nelson said six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Two people, a man and a woman, made it out. They were airlifted to a burn unit at UF Health Shands Gainesville Hospital. The man is a Baker County corrections officer.

And unfortunately, the other four people didn’t make it. They included one adult and three children.

“One pediatric was considered missing initially,” Nelson said. “And unfortunately, we were able to locate this child and he had deceased also.”

Two dogs also perished in the fire. And one first responder received minor injuries.

“It hits really close to home,” Rhoden said. “And especially when when you’re dealing with children. It does elevate it But any loss of life is elevation. But dealing with children is a different level

The home is a total loss – completely unlivable. Now, the survivors will need all the support they can get.

“Keep this family in your prayers and pray for these first responders that had to go in there and do the job that they’re paid to do,” Rhoden said.

It was all hands on deck to save the lives of the people inside. Baker county fire had all of 10 units on scene. JFRD and the City of Macclenny’s first responders also assisted.

“So it’s a group effort, everybody works together,” Nelson said. “That’s what mutual aid agreements are all about.”

“When I responded to the scene and seen the fire department there, they were working in unison trying to do their best to save lives and do a fantastic job,” Rhoden said.

The Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire.

The family has not been identified at this time.

