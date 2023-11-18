69th Jacksonville Agricultural Fair wraps up 11-day event with over 200,000 attendees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The curtains have closed on the 68th annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, marking the end of a 11-day spectacle from Nov. 2-12. With more than 200,000 attendees, this year’s fair proved to be a resounding success, drawing friends and neighbors from the Jacksonville community.

Over the course of the event, more than 150 volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to ensure the smooth operation of the fair, contributing to its overall success.

The 2023 fair was not only about entertainment but also about giving back to the community. Highlights of the fair’s philanthropic initiatives include 6,500 free admissions for active-duty military, veterans, and their family members on Nov. 10, the awarding of 16 college scholarships totaling $20,000, and the provision of free field trips to approximately 1,000 3rd-grade, pre-K, and kindergarten students.

In addition to these community-focused efforts, the fair showcased the talents of over 30 local music artists who performed on two stages, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere for attendees.

The fair hosted various competitions, with hundreds of contestants participating in events ranging from livestock showcases to arts and crafts competitions.

Bill Olson, president, and CEO of the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association expressed gratitude, stating, “We thank the community for coming out and having a fun time at the 68th annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair and look forward to welcoming everyone at the same location next year starting Oct. 31, 2024.”

About the Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

The 2023 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, organized by the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association, a private, 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational corporation, succeeded not only in providing entertainment but also in fulfilling its mission to educate, enlighten, and inform the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture, and horticulture. Since its establishment in 1955, the Fair has consistently donated more than $2.6 million to local charities and awarded numerous scholarships to students pursuing majors in agriculture, veterinary medicine, or related fields.

