7 African Dwarf Crocodiles hatch, marking 18th crocodile species hatched at St. Augustine Alligator Farm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park announced the hatching of seven African Dwarf Crocodiles (Osteolaemus afzelii), marking a milestone in reptilian conservation. This event brings the total number of crocodile species successfully hatched at the Alligator Farm to 18—an achievement unmatched by any other facility in the world.

The African Dwarf Crocodile species once considered a single species, has now been divided into three distinct types, according to “A Guide to Identifying Crocodilians of the World.”

The zoo has collaborated with scientists Dr. Matt Shirley and Dr. Kent Vliet to further understand the differences between these species. DNA testing confirmed that the parents of the new hatchlings belong to the species Osteolaemus afzelii, making this the first captive hatch of the species in the western hemisphere.

Later this year, scientists are expected to meet in West Africa to discuss the Dwarf Crocodile complex and provide conservation recommendations to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The IUCN will evaluate the conservation status of each of the three African Dwarf Crocodile species.

African Dwarf Crocodiles are the smallest of the world’s crocodiles, rarely exceeding six feet in length, and they are known to eat fish, crustaceans, birds, and small mammals. Despite their secretive nature and diminutive size, they are hunted by subsistence hunters in West and Central Africa. The parents of the new hatchlings are on display in the park’s Land of Crocodiles exhibit, which opened in 1993 during the zoo’s 100th anniversary.

The exhibit was the first in the world to showcase every species of crocodilian in one location.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said John Brueggen, Zoo Director. “They continue to strive for excellence in animal care, and hatching 18 of the world’s crocodilians is evidence that they are doing an amazing job.”





