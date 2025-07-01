JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville added seven more players to the team as it gears up for its debut season in the Gainbridge Super League. The team announced it signed forwards Jade Pennock and Meg Hughes, defenders Daviana Vaka and Grace Phillpotts, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, and midfielders Helena Errington and Sophie Jones.

“This group brings exactly what we’ve been building toward, with the talent, grit, and the hunger to compete at the highest level,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “They’ve played on big stages all over the world, and now they’ll help set the standard on the First Coast. Our fans are going to love the energy and quality they bring to the pitch.”

7 more join Sporting Jax inaugural roster (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

Jade Pennock reunites with Coach Balaam, when Balaam coached Pennock at the University of North Georgia. Pennock played for Doncaster Belles, Sheffield United, and Birmingham City in England. Recently, she helped the Central Coast Mariners to their first A-League women’s title.

Meg Hughes started her collegiate career at Providence, where she scored 23 goals in 70 games. Hughes was named Big East Freshman of the Year and received First Team All-Big East twice during her time with the Friars. Hughes transferred to Michigan State, where she tallied seven goals and six assists in 22 games. She was named second team All-Big Ten.

Daviana Vaka is familiar with the Sunshine State, having played two years of college soccer at the University of Florida and playing last season for Fort Lauderdale United. During her time with the Gators, Vaka started 33 games and played over 2,700 minutes. Vaka also represented Tonka in international play.

Grace Phillpotts played at the University of Kentucky, where she earned first team All-SEC honors and was named United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region First Team. Phillpotts started all 21 games in her final season with the Wildcats, logging nearly 1,800 minutes. She signed with Super League team Brooklyn FC in January.

Kaitlyn Parks began her college career at Wake Forest, where she was named United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American as a sophomore. Parks finished her college career at Michigan State, where she was named third team All-Big Ten.

Helena Errington was the top scorer at the Oceania U-20 World Cup qualifiers. Errington made her professional debut with Wellington Phoenix FC in New Zealand and was an all-star in the National Premier League Women in Australia.

Sophie Jones played college soccer at Duke, where she started all 75 matches. Jones played on the U.S. U-17, U-20, and U-23 youth national teams. She was drafted by NWSL team Chicago Red Stars in 2023.

With the signings, the team now consists of 20 players, pending league and federation approval. Sporting JAX will host its first home match on August 2 for a preseason friendly against Scottish Women’s Premier League champs Hibernian FC Women at Hodges Stadium.

The team will kick off the regular season at home against DC Power FC on August 23. Tickets are on sale now.

