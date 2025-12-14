Jacksonville Beach Police seek public’s help in identifying ULTA Beauty Theft Suspects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole $1,225 worth of merchandise from ULTA Beauty on November 29.

According to police, the theft occurred at ULTA Beauty, located at 3928 3rd Street South in Jacksonville Beach, when the suspects used a black purse to conceal the stolen items.

The suspects left the store without paying for the items, and the vehicle they used has not yet been identified, says police.

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact Det. L. Lyon at (904) 889-6330 or email at llyon@jaxbchfl.net.

