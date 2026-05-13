Jason Collins, NBA’s first openly gay player, dies at 47

Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran who was the league’s first openly gay player, died after an eight-month battle with brain cancer, his family announced on Tuesday. He was 47.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Collins’ death in a statement, The New York Times reported.

According to Collins’ family, the 7-foot center died of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Collins told ESPN in November that he had brain cancer and was undergoing treatments.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” Collins’ family said in a statement released by the NBA. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

The following statement was issued today on behalf of the family of Jason Collins:



“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma. Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an… https://t.co/ggzKT3cbUo — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2026

In a 2013 essay he wrote for Sports Illustrated, Collins revealed that he was “A 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black and I’m gay.”

He was the first publicly gay athlete to play in any of the four main North American sports leagues.

“When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything,” Collins told ESPN. “This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA and by the way, I’m gay. Just so everyone knows cards on the table, this is where I am.”

In the essay, Collins said he was inspired to speak publicly after his former roommate at Stanford University, then-Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts, marched in a Pride parade in Boston, the Times reported.

“I’m seldom jealous of others, but hearing what Joe had done filled me with envy,” Collins wrote. “I was proud of him for participating but angry that as a closeted gay man I couldn’t even cheer my straight friend on as a spectator.”

Collins played for the New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets (he played seven seasons in New Jersey and his final year in Brooklyn), the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

After coming out, Collins received an outpouring of support from celebrities and sports figures, the Times reported.

He took a telephone call from President Barack Obama and was invited to attend the 2014 State of the Union address as a guest of first lady Michelle Obama. He was also appointed to serve on the president’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

Last week, Collins received the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award at the Green Sports Alliance Summit, The Associated Press reported. He was too ill to attend and his twin brother, former NBA player Jarron Collins, accepted the award for him.

Jason Collins was a first-round pick (and 18th overall) in the 2001 NBA draft.

Collins played in 735 games during his pro career and started in 477 of them. He scored 2,621 points and had 2,706 rebounds during his career.

After his essay was published, no team signed Collins before the 2013-14 season and he was not invited to any training camps, the Times reported. He eventually signed with the Nets, who had moved from New Jersey across the Hudson River to Brooklyn.

“My message to other athletes, period, is just be yourself,” Collins said after his first appearance with the team in February 2014. “Never be afraid or ashamed or have any fear to be your true authentic self.”

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