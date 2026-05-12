Country singer Ella Langley owns top 2 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 pop chart

Ella Langley’s star is rising, and the country singer from Alabama set a rare record on the Billboard pop charts -- two of her songs have snagged the top two spots.

Billboard reported that Langley remained on top of its Hot 100 pop singles chart for the week ending May 16 with “Choosin’ Texas.” The song has held the No. 1 position for nine nonconsecutive weeks and has been on the Hot 100 for 29 weeks.

Another Langley song, “Be Her,” jumped four spots from last week and was sitting at No. 2, according to Billboard.

That makes Langley the first woman known for primarily recording country music to claim the Hot 100’s top two pop music spots in the same week, the music website reported.

Among country music artists, only Morgan Wallen has achieved the feat in Billboard’s 67-year history.

In May 2025, Wallen claimed the top three spots on the pop charts. “What I Want,” a duet with Tate McRae, held the top spot, while Wallen’s “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” occupied the next two spots, AL.com reported.

Langley is the 27th act overall to double up at Nos. 1 and 2 on the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

The Beatles caused statisticians to take notice when they claimed the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week ending April 4, 1964. The Fab Four did it with “Can’t Buy Me Love” at No. 1, followed by “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.”

The Beatles have held the top two spots simultaneously for a record 10 times, Billboard reported. OutKast is second with eight, while Drake has achieved the double seven times.

©2026 Cox Media Group