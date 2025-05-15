The 90s return and stick around for days

Jacksonville, FLA. — Drivers can expect a dry commute Thursday morning.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s.

Later, it will warm up to the lower to mid-90s inland, near 90 degrees at the coast.

The heat could be near record levels through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. HIGH: 94 (Record: 97 - 1967)

