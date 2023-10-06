A1A construction uncovers buried maritime vessel from the 19th century

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Augustine crews uncovered a timber section of a maritime vessel that archaeologists believe to be from the 19th century.

The crews discovered the vessel while working on the King Street and State Road A1A drainage improvement project that began in spring.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

King Street and A1A hold a lot history value for the city. Due to this, the Florida Department of Transportation sub-contracted with Southeastern Archaeological Research (SEARCH) as a part of the project.

SEARCH is a global leader in archaeology and will provide the full spectrum of cultural heritage services to assist with this specific excavation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“With every project we undertake, the Florida Department of Transportation is sensitive to the unique needs of the communities we serve, including the potential presence of historical sites and artifacts within construction sites,” said District 2 Secretary Greg Evans.

“We are grateful to our partners at SEARCH Archeology for their careful efforts to preserve this vessel, and we look forward to learning more about its significance to the region.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.