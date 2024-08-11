AAA issues a back-to-school safety alert for Florida drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students are starting to go back to school, and AAA has a warning for Florida drivers.

According to a recent AAA survey, 57% of Floridians typically drive through a school zone on their regular routes, and 55% pass a school bus stop.

“These school zones and bus stops have not been active for the past couple of months. So, drivers will need to adjust their morning habits,” AAA spokesman Mark said in a news release. “Slow down and watch for young students near traffic lanes, because they may not be watching for you.”

36% of people admitted to speeding in an active school zone. Meanwhile, 27% admitted to using their hand-held cellphone while driving in those school zones.

AAA says you should lower your speed and raise your awareness.

Here are some safety tips for pedestrians:

Pay attention at all times. Avoid texting or wearing headphones, so you can detect nearby traffic.

Use sidewalks where available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make yourself easier to see by wearing reflective, bright-colored clothing.

Don’t assume drivers see you. Before crossing the street, make sure approaching vehicles have stopped. Make eye contact with the driver to ensure they see you before walking ahead.

Here are some safety tips for bicyclists:

Wear a helmet and neon or bright-colored clothes.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and stay as far to the right as possible. Use bike lanes when you can.

Do not wear headphones so you can detect approaching traffic.

Cross the street at intersections. Do not pull into the roadway from between parked cars.

Here are some safety tips for students at bus stops:

Arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stay five steps away from the curb.

Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.

