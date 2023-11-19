AAA prepares for over 360,000 rescues of stranded drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Thanksgiving approaches, AAA is gearing up to rescue more than 360,000 stranded motorists across the nation over the holiday weekend, according to a newly released statement.

The primary reasons for service calls are anticipated to be flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

With nearly 2.8 million Floridians expected to embark on Thanksgiving road trips, AAA’s Auto Club Group is urging motorists to prioritize vehicle inspections before hitting the road to minimize the risk of roadside issues.

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, emphasized the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance, stating, “Don’t let car trouble be the reason you don’t make it to Thanksgiving dinner. Before setting out for your holiday road trip, ensure your tires, battery, and brakes are all in proper working condition; and don’t forget to pack an emergency kit for added peace of mind.”

To assist drivers in preventing common vehicle issues, AAA has provided the following tips:

Check your tires: Inspect tire inflation pressure and tread depth before embarking on a long trip. Check your battery: The average car battery life is 3-5 years. Drivers should be vigilant for signs of deterioration, and AAA offers battery checks at their Car Care Centers or Approved Auto Repair Facilities. Listen to and feel the brakes: Any unusual sounds or vibrations when applying brakes should prompt a visit to an auto repair shop for inspection. Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner: Aging wiper blades can impair visibility, and AAA recommends replacement every 6-12 months. Top off engine oil and other fluids: Ensure that engine oil, coolant, brake, transmission, and power steering fluids are at appropriate levels for safe operation. Replenish emergency kit supplies: AAA suggests keeping a well-stocked emergency kit with essentials such as a flashlight, first-aid supplies, water, snacks, booster cables, flares, and basic tools.

Additionally, AAA offers safety tips for drivers experiencing roadside issues, emphasizing the importance of creating distance between the vehicle and passing traffic, using hazard lights, and calling for assistance via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

With more people expected on the roads, AAA also urges drivers to “Move Over” for roadside workers, tow trucks, and stranded motorists, promoting safety and awareness.

Florida drivers are reminded that starting in January, a new law will require them to move over for disabled vehicles on the roadside. AAA encourages drivers to begin following this law immediately, contributing to a safer road environment for all.

