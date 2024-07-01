AAA reports higher Florida gas prices for July 4th week compared to last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As 3.9 million Floridians gear up for their July 4th road trips, they’re facing the reality of higher gas prices compared to last year, despite recent fluctuations at the pump according to AAA.

Florida gas prices experienced a sharp increase of 9 cents last week, before reversing course and falling by 7 cents per gallon over the weekend. As of Sunday, the state average stood at $3.38 per gallon, 12 cents higher than what holiday travelers paid on July 4th, 2023.

“Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Although we have seen some price swings in recent weeks, it’s not likely significant enough to impact people’s travel plans. Oil prices have flattened out, which should limit any significant jumps at the pump in the coming days.”

The U.S. price of crude has been trading in the low $80s per barrel, a significant decrease from two years ago when oil was around $100 per barrel. Consequently, travelers paid $4.54 per gallon on Independence Day in 2022.

Regional Gas Prices

Most expensive metro markets:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.52

Gainesville: $3.46

Homosassa Springs: $3.45

Least expensive metro markets:

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.15

Pensacola: $3.17

Panama City: $3.21

Tips for Saving on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle, as every 100 pounds taken out improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively, avoiding aggressive acceleration and speeding, which reduces fuel economy.

For more information, visit AAA’s website HERE.

Find the lowest prices in Jacksonville by clicking here.

AAA: Florida average gas prices (7-1-24)

