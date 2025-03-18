‘About to turn myself in’: Video shows arrest of daycare director accused of child molestation

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — New video shows the arrest and reaction of a Putnam County daycare director – now behind bars – accused of molesting a child.

The Future Little Learners Center in Crescent City is a family-run business, and the daycare is owned by the suspect’s mother.

“I was just about to turn myself in,” said Gonzalo Aragon.

We got our first look at Gonzalo Aragon, right after Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.

It’s a disturbing case of alleged abuse involving a child, that Chris Stallings, a captain with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, first started investigating last October.

“You’d like to assume this is going to be a very isolated incident. But a parent’s worst fear, and a community’s worst fear is there might be another victim elsewhere,” said Stallings.

Aragon’s sister declined an on-camera interview at the daycare and instead pointed Action News Jax to the Douglas Law Firm, which represents her brother.

His legal team said in part:

“We are beginning our own investigation into this allegation and will mount a vigorous defense for Mr. Aragon. Mr. Aragon is presumed innocent of this offense, and our team will work tirelessly on Mr. Aragon’s behalf as the judicial process unfolds.”

Action News Jax reviewed DCF records for this daycare, but our search only turned up minor infractions for things like issues with home visit scheduling and mileage reimbursement from 2015 and 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking parents at this daycare to speak to their children and report any concerns they might have to law enforcement.