Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist involved in local book publishing

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh recently was involved in a local book publishing on the topic of the Battle of Olutsee.

The Battle of Olutsee, which took place in Baker County during the American Civil War in February 1864, involved The North fighting to secure Union enclaves, sever Rebel supply routes, and recruit black soldiers.

After the battle was over, soldiers in the Union were believed to have been buried apart of a mass grave. However, due to resistance from residents at the time, researchers and historians believe that that might not be the case and remains may have been distributed elsewhere.

Local author and researcher Don Hillhouse took matters into his own hands, delving deep into the history of the battle, analyzing what happened, and finding any holes in the story. This is where he recruited Action News Jax’s very own Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh into the picture, helping analyze the weather patterns of the day.

“Don wanted my expert opinion/analysis given a minimum of weather data available during & near the ‘Battle of Olustee’,” says Buresh. “Based on the data provided, I could surmise with relative specificity the weather conditions – especially temperatures in Baker County."

The book, titled "...to rescue from oblivion”: Solving the Mystery of the Olustee Union Dead, is now available for purchase.

