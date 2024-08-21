Action News Jax reporting on JTA will be part of conversation in front of city council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned our reporting on spending at the Jacksonville Transportation Authority will now be part of a conversation in front of city council. JTA is set to speak in front of the Finance Committee Wednesday morning on its budget and has been asked to address issues our reporting uncovered.

Action New Jax reported Monday that the Office of Inspector General is investigating the Authority and looking at how top JTA executives have spent taxpayer dollars on food, fancy hotels, and even massages. Its top boss has been asked to be there.

JTA’s CEO, Nat Ford, will appear before the Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee and committee chair, Ron Salem, told us Ford will discuss some of the concerns raised in our story during JTA’s presentation. He says the committee will also follow up with questions of its own.

Our investigation examined JTA’s credit card statements and questioned whether they were consistent with city policy. We found top JTA employees stayed in places like the Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, the Coto D’Este Resort and Spa in Vero Beach and the Boca Raton Resort and Spa. Meanwhile, city policy says, “a traveler shall select lodging which is the most economical available consistent with the duties being performed.”

We have since learned Ford sent a memo to board members after our story aired. The memo says the “massage” expenditures were part of JTA’s “employee health benefit and wellness education program.” And earlier, a spokesperson told us those massages are part of a $25,000 contract with infinite massage for employees at all locations, including its headquarters.

In his memo, Ford also said other expenses for travel and continuing education quote “all abide by JTA’s travel and tuition policy.” Action News Jax will be attending that finance.

