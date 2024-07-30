Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes welcomes Ben Becker to evening newscasts as her new co-anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We want to make a special announcement here at Action News Jax.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker will join Tenikka Hughes as her new co-anchor on the weeknights.

Our community knows Becker for his work with Action News Jax Investigates franchises like Send Ben and Restaurant Report.

Hughes and Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh took a moment during Action News Jax at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to officially welcome Becker.

Becker also gave a shoutout to former Action News Jax anchor John Bachman, who anchored his last newscast on Wednesday, July 24.

We told you Monday that Bachman launched a new venture, Bachman Galnor Communications, with former Jax Chamber executive Matt Galnor.

“John did such a great job for all those 10 years. I was texting him today and I said ‘Big shoes to fill,’ and it certainly is and I’m just looking forward to the opportunity,” Becker said.

Ben, all of us at Action News Jax join Tenikka in welcoming you to the evening weeknight newscasts.

