Action Sports Jax 24/7 lineup: Here are the regularly scheduled shows you can watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream has shows you can enjoy all week long!

Here is the regularly scheduled programming on the channel:

Miller and Moulton | 6 a.m.-10 a.m. weekdays | Reairs 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

The spotlight gets put on the Sunshine State to start your morning. Florida sports fans, Mark Miller and David Moulton, go for no-holds-barred opinions on the biggest Florida sports stories of the day, and big-name guests with expert insight.

The Brent and Austen Show | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays | Reairs 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Brent Martineau and Austen Lane are back together again covering Jacksonville Jaguars football - and everything in the sporting world from Northeast Florida to YOU - this is Brent & Austen!

Immortals | Monday/Tuesday 1 p.m.

Iconic careers of the greatest names in sports history – Muhammad Ali, Pele, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Jack Nicklaus, and Annika Sorenstam to Tiger Woods, Pete Sampras, Monica Seles, Usain Bolt and many many more – are celebrated in this stunning 52-part series.

Invincible | Monday/Tuesday 1:30 p.m.

Iconic dynasties and careers, incredible feats and eras of domination that made sports history.

Pure Outdoors | Monday 2 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Action sports without boundaries – from freestyle ski jumping to airplane aerobatics, motocross, cycling, surfing, and triathlons to cliff diving and water-ski racing. From every corner of the world, where active lifestyles, individual challenges, and the vast outdoors meet.

The Shortlist | Monday 2:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

The ultimate sports countdown series – featuring iconic themes focused upon the most memorable moments and individuals in sport. The ten most memorable debuts, the ten most revered innovators, the greatest comebacks of all time … and much more.

After The Game | Tuesday 2 p.m. | Reairs 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at 2 p.m.

The coaching world is a long journey for many, but most would say it is rewarding and filled with stories. “After The Game” highlights the journey and the stories of various coaches. Josh Baker and Hall of Fame high school football coach Kevin Sullivan host the show.

The Cupdate | Wednesdays 1 p.m. | Reairs Thursday/Friday at 1 p.m.

A weekly look at the NASCAR Cup Series with Action Sports Jax’s Stuart Webber, featuring driver interviews, highlights, and the latest from the world of motorsports.

A Week With Us | Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. | Reairs Thursday/Friday at 1:30 p.m.

You ever wonder how much content a local sports department knocks out in a week? Action Sports Jax’s Alivia Tassely is here to show you. She takes the biggest local sports stories the Action Sports Jax team covers in a week and puts it together in a 30-minute show. Try and keep up!

Stripe Show Podcast | Wednesdays 2 p.m. | Reairs Thursday 2 p.m.

The Stripe Show Podcast is a one-on-one discussion with top coaches, players, and personalities in the game of golf. Host Travis Fulton will entertain listeners along with show guests sharing unique insights on the professional and amateur game.

