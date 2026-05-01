Adopt a sea turtle nest at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — As sea turtle nesting season begins May 1, the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve (GTM) is offering the community the chance to adopt a sea turtle nest.

The City of St. Augustine Beach says adopting a nest helps fund volunteer patrols, nest monitoring, conservation research, and the protection of hatchlings.

Through supporting the Sea Turtle Patrol at GTM, hatchlings are given a better chance to reach the ocean.

There are four different donation tiers, with the option to dedicate a nest, making it a meaningful gift for Mother’s Day or any other special occasion.

To adopt a nest, CLICK HERE.

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