Adventure Landing St. Augustine closing, lease not renewed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Adventure Landing St. Augustine announced that it’s closing for good. The park posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it’s permanently closing Sunday.

“We’ve loved being part of this community - celebrating birthdays, family nights, first dates, and countless memories with all of you,” the post states. “While we’re sad to see this chapter come to an end, we are incredibly grateful for the years of fun and support you’ve given us.”

The post went on to state that Adventure Landing St. Augustine’s lease was not renewed. “We encourage all guests to redeem any tickets, vouchers, tokens, or gift certificates before April 12th,” the post states.

Many of the comments on the post expressed sadness about the announcement.

“So sorry to hear this!” one commentor said. “I’ve loved adventure landing since I was a kid (I still call it the fun factory) and now my own kids love it so much. So said to see it close.”

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