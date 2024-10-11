After Milton: Cumberland Island National Seashore reopens Saturday

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Cumberland Island National Seashore is reopening on Saturday for day-use visitors, front country camping and Lands & Legacy Tours on Saturday.

The Seacamp and Stafford Beach campgrounds will be open.

Although the main dirt road is open to bicycle use, all trails north of Stafford Beach campground, including the wilderness campgrounds, will remain closed until further assessments and cleanup.

The ferries are running on the fall schedule, with 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. departures and a 4:45 p.m. return.

