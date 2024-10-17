AFTER MILTON: FEMA extends renewal period for Florida flood insurance policyholders

FLORIDA — Some National Flood Insurance Program policyholders in Florida may be able to renew their policy to receive coverage for flood damage even though the renewal period has ended.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FEMA, certain people have more time to renew their policy without a lapse in coverage.

These policyholders now have until Dec. 10.to renew their policies. This is a significant extension of the standard 30-day renewal grace period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The grace period is as follows:

If the policy term ended on Aug. 28, the grace period would have ended Sept. 26, but now runs to Dec. 10

If the policy term ended on Sept. 26, the grace period would have ended Oct. 25, but now runs to Dec. 10

If the policy term ended on Oct. 15, the grace period would have ended Nov. 13, but now runs to Dec. 10

If the policy term ended on Nov. 1, the grace period would have ended Nov. 30, but now runs to Dec. 10

If the policy term ended on Nov. 15, the grace period would have ended Dec. 14, but now runs to Dec. 14

FEMA says those whose NFIP policy renewal date is within this range should contact their agent or insurance company.

To learn more about how to file a flood insurance claim click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.